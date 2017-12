Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house engulfed in flames Sunday night.

It happened in the 1000 block of Pickett Street.

According to fire officials two people were inside the house when the fire started but there are no reported injures.

Investigators say they suspect arson as a possible cause in the two-story house fire.

Details are limited right now, we will continue to follow this story and bring you very latest.

