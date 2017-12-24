Walk-On's I Bowl - FSU and USM touch down

Saturday afternoon the Florida State Seminoles arrived in Shreveport. Interim Coach Odell Haggins and the squad were focused as soon as their feet touched the pavement.

The message was simple we are here to enjoy the bowl activities and play Florida State Football.

Southern Miss arrived about an hour after Florida State. The Golden Eagles understand the pressures of playing an ACC opponent but coach Jay Hopson says they've been looking forward to this Bowl game for weeks now.

Coach Hopson wants his guys to enjoy this weekend but remain focused on the task at hand.

"Again it's a bowl and it's certainly something you want the kids to enjoy and have a good time but also we have to understand that it's a ball game that we have to get ready for. We will try to do a good job at balancing both, the activities and the preparation, I think that's what you have to do in a bowl game. So that is kind of our mission as coaches and hopefully our players understand that too. They'll have a good time but also understand that we have to get ready to play," said Coach Jay Hopson.

The General manager for the Hilton Shreveport, Marianne McConathy-Nelson, and staff rolled out the red carpet for Southern Miss.

"As part of our on going commitment and partnership with the Independence Bowl we wanted to really make this, with Walk-on's being their first year as the title sponsor, really memorable and special," said Nelson. "So what we've done is created a tile on each floor way to the entrance of the Hotel for the team members so each one has their number and their name on a special tile. So when you look at the stairs entering into the convention center you also see their logo on the stairs, so we really wanted to create a special experience for the team."

