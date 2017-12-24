1 person reportedly in serious condition after being shot

Natchitoches Police Department says a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. near the corner of Berry Avenue and Dixie Street.

The victim is being identified as James A. Lee.

Lee was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with a reported gunshot wound to the head, he was later transported to University Health in Shreveport.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

