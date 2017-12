Car crash on I-20 at Monkhouse (Source: KSLA News 12 Josh Roberson)

Car crash on I-20 at Monkhouse (Source: KSLA News 12 Josh Roberson)

A major car crash is causing back up on Interstate-20 just past the Monkhouse exit.

Right now three westbound lanes are closed.

The right lane is blocked on I-20 West at Monkhouse Drive due to an accident. Congestion has reached one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 23, 2017

We are told there aren’t any life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, we will keep you updated as traffic clears.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.