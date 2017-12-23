2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-49 in DeSoto Parish

Authorities say two people were killed in a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck.

It happened on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish Friday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Troop G responded to a three-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-49, about two miles north of LA 509 in DeSoto Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 GMC pick up truck was traveling in the right lane, when for reasons still under investigation, it rear-ended an 18-wheeler driven by 59-year-old Charles Edward Collins of Shreveport.

Another 18-wheeler then rear-ended the GMC pick-up truck causing those two vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.

The drivers of the pick-up truck and the second 18-wheeler died from their injuries.

At the moment, police say the names of the drivers who died are being withheld pending notification of family members.

A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. Collins was not injured and tested negative for alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2017, Troop G says it has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths.

