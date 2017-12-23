Carthage runs the table to clinch 6th state championship

Carthage racked up the touchdowns Friday to cruise to another state championship win.

Friday's defeat of Kennedale, 49-21, gave the Bulldogs their second consecutive state championship title. The Bulldogs are no strangers to winning state titles. They secured wins in 2008,2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016 - all under Head Coach Scott Surratt's direction. Since taking office in 2007, Surratt has guided the team to the playoffs every year.

Carthage roared out to a 28-7 lead in the first half. The bulldogs scored on a 14 yard pass from Gunner Capps to Dewaylon Ingram, a 64 yard pass from Capps to Mekhi Colbert, a 20 yard run by Keaontay Ingram and a 64 yard run by Ingram.

"We knew coming into it, we were going to have a lot of what we wanted passing wise and on the ground," Capps said. "We just had to get it out to those guys and let them make the plays."

The defensive performance cannot be understated with the Carthage defense holding the top ranked Kennendale offense in check.

"We took a lot of time in the film room to study," linebacker Ahmad Brown said. "We studied their formations and every day we went out and practiced it. Once we got out there in the game it came easy to us."

The team did not slow down in the 2nd half. Dee Bowens scored on a 74 yard pass from Capps. Bowens followed it up with a 39 yard touchdown run. Ingram concluded the Carthage scoring with a 65 yard run with 7:58 left in the game.

"It means a lot," Ingram said. "Not just to me or my family but to the whole community. We are all in this together. From the band to the cheerleaders. This is so special."

the win brings another title to Carthage. The Bulldogs started the year ranked number 1 in the 4A classification. The team was able to run the table through non-district, the District of Doom and playoffs to finish 16-0. Surratt now has more state titles then he does playoff losses.

"I told these guys that any finish less than state, unless there was serious injuries, would be very disappointing but we finished up right and I am proud of them."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.