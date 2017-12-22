Pleasant Grove football team wins state championship

For the first time ever, the Pleasant Grove High School football team has won the Texas State Championship.

The game was played Friday against West Orange High School in Dallas.

The score was 41-21.

This was also the first time Pleasant Grove has made it the state championship game.

Thursday afternoon, hundreds of people from both sides of Texarkana sent the team off as local heroes.

Their record is now 16-0.

