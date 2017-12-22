UPDATE: Missing man with Alzheimer's found unharmed

Shreveport police say they have located an elderly man with Alzheimer's who was reported missing Friday.

Authorities say William Stinson, 91, was found in a wooded area not far from his home.

He was reported missing after family members noticed he disappeared from the front porch of his home.

Stinson appeared to be in good health and was treated on scene by SFD paramedics, according to Shreveport police.

