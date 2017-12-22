Parkway's Terrace Marshall Jr. to sign with LSU - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Parkway's Terrace Marshall Jr. to sign with LSU

The No. 1 wide receiver and the top prospect in Louisiana's 2018 class Terrace Marshall Jr. announced he will be taking his talents to Louisiana State University.

Marshall's decision was nationally televised from Parkway High School in Bossier City on Friday, December 22, 2017.  

The finalists were LSU and Texas A&M.

His commitment gives LSU their highest-ranked pledge of the 2018 class.

