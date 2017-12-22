Parkway's Terrace Marshall Jr. to sign with LSU

The No. 1 wide receiver and the top prospect in Louisiana's 2018 class Terrace Marshall Jr. announced he will be taking his talents to Louisiana State University.
Parkway WR and #10 overall recruit Terrace Marshall Jr. will stay in Louisiana and has announced he’ll sign with LSU. pic.twitter.com/nspkIGoSGl— KSLA News 12 Sports (@KSLASports) December 22, 2017
Marshall's decision was nationally televised from Parkway High School in Bossier City on Friday, December 22, 2017.
The finalists were LSU and Texas A&M.
His commitment gives LSU their highest-ranked pledge of the 2018 class.
