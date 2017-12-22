SPD: 1 wounded in shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

Shreveport police are investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)

Shreveport police say a man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Queensborough.

It happened on the 2900 block of Lillian Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to University Health with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Authorities say a significant amount of marijuana was located near the scene, leading them to believe the shooting was a result of, "a drug deal that went bad."

The shooting happened near Bilberry Park where the Shreveport Police Department's Pastors on Patrol unit held their prayer vigil to end violence less than 24 hours ago.

"I think this is just a testament to what we need more of in this area. Again, we did have a prayer vigil just yesterday almost 24 hours ago across the street, so this area the whole city is still in need of prayer," said Shreveport Police Public Information Officer Marcus Hines. "We're thankful for the efforts that were put in place yesterday and we hope they continue. Right now we're focusing our efforts on locating the suspect."

No suspects are in custody.

Shreveport police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.