Boil advisory lifted for South Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The boil advisory issued for portions of South Bossier was lifted on Dec. 22. 

The advisory impacted customers of The South Bossier Water System. 

The boil advisory was issued due to a water main break on Wednesday.  

According to officials at The South Bossier Water System customers may now resume the normal use of their water supplied by Bossier Parish. 

