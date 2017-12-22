1 taken to hospital after trailer home fire

A person was rushed to the hospital after a Shreveport home caught fire Friday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A man was rushed to the hospital after his Shreveport home caught fire Friday morning.

The fire happened around 8 a.m. at a trailer home in the 100 block of Lynbrook Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene they reported the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The fire could reportedly be seen from LA. Hwy 3132.

Shreveport Fire Department spokesperson Clarence Reese says a man was inside the trailer when it caught fire.

Reese says the man was able to get out of the house on his own.

Firefighters on scene say he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the fire.

Crews got the fire under control in about 15 minutes according to Reese.

The trailer is a total loss. The home had no working smoke detectors at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Preliminary reports indicate improper use of extension cords may have contributed to the cause of the fire.

