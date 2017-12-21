Santa Express makes stop in Shreveport

Santa even made a special stop to Cameron who is blind. And his father Cory really appreciated it. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Each year, the City of Shreveport and SPAR help children get their letters to Santa via the “Santa Express”.

City officials say Santa will reply to all letters he receives (as long as a return address is included with the letter).

The “Santa Express” mailboxes are in two Shreveport locations.

The lobby of Government Plaza located downtown at 505 Travis Street, and the Bilberry Park Community Center located at 1902 Alabama street.

Government Plaza will be accepting letters Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drop off hours for the Community Center are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Letters may be dropped off through Thursday, December 21.

Santa made a special stop at the University Health hospital for a few children who weren't able to send their letters out.

Certified Child Life Specialist at University Health Stephanie Statham says she's glad Santa was able to make a special stop to give the patients a sense of normalcy.

"They get to experience what their friends are doing right now. They're going to shopping malls or bass pro visiting Santa while they're stuck here in the hospital and they don't get to do that," said Statham.

"Having Santa come and visit with our kids allows the kids the same type of events that their friends are having right now and brings a little bit of the Christmas spirit."

Santa even made a special stop to Cameron Kirkpatrick who is blind. And his father Cory really appreciated it.

"A lot of kids don't get to have an opportunity to meet Santa Claus," said Kirkpatrick.

Santa gave Jeremy White a break his father Michael says was much needed.

"It's a good break from just being in the bed waiting on some medicine or the next nap or coming back to watch cartoons," said Michael White.

Blakely has been in the hospital since mid-November suffering from burns. Her mother says she's it means a lot to her to see Santa make this special trip.

"It makes me happy. Very, Very happy," said her mother. "It just makes me happy to see her smile and to enjoy her Christmas."

Not all of those kids will be spending Christmas in the hospital. Some of them got to go home. But no matter where they are, Santa says he'll find them.

