Shreveport church buys toys and necessities for children in need

Many kids came downstairs this morning to see gifts underneath their trees, but not every child will see a present today.

One Shreveport church wants to make sure that as many kids as possible got a Christmas today. They're collecting toys and other necessities for them to unwrap this Christmas.

For two years now, the Word of Life Center in Shreveport has been collecting donations and buying toys and clothes for kids in need at Christmas. This year they're helping 160 kids from about 45-50 families. The church collects donations from members to pay for the gifts. Some church members can take a profile of what the child needs, and they go out and buy the presents.

"It's not fun for any kid to go without a Christmas present," said Lainey Marquez, the children's pastor at Word of Life Center.

Lainey Marquez organizes Timeless toys, to be sure every child in a family has something to open on Christmas Day.

"It just came out of my heart to do something for Christmas, we started outreach last year and we had about 30 kids that I knew needed Christmas," Marquez said.

Marquez added that Word of Life Center is able to help larger families with presents that include toys and necessities.

"With Timeless Toys, the reason behind the name is we truly believe that it is a timeless Christmas because we are praying over these toys and praying over these families that this will have a lasting impact on their life and not just this Christmas season," Marquez added.

Seeing the joy on the children's faces makes it all worth it for Marquez.

"It's very fun and the kids love it. They're all unwrapping, and the parents sometimes get more excited than the kids when they open their stuff," said Marquez.

Word of Life Center finds families in need through outreach, and by their church members nominating other families.

