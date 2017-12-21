Woman survives rollover accident, thanks "hero"

A week ago, a car flipped several times on LA Highway 3132 — miraculously, the woman inside the car survived.

It's been a week since David Strather and Mikkale Skinner first met. But, they'll be forever united over the events that brought them together.

"I was just traveling down 3132 going to help someone move, and I just saw a truck almost make her go off the road," Strather said.

An 18-wheeler hit Skinner's car, causing her to flip onto the cable barriers in the median of LA Highway 3132.

"Once it started tumbling, it was just going. And I was like man, there's no way they're going to make it whoever that is. Then I saw her moving around and I jumped up, and I told my passenger call 911, I'm gone," Strather said.

"I was thinking right now, I know what's going on, I'm here right now, if it just stops right now, I'm going to be ok. But it just felt like it never stops, and when it did, I wasn't sure, Am I still here, am I ok? Am I going to be ok? And then he came running and I was like I think I'm going to be ok," said Skinner.

"It was like an out of body experience, I was a tool for God. I couldn't pass her up. I couldn't," Strather said.

Strather jumped into action.

"He was a hero," Skinner said.

He immediately shut off her car and talked with her as they waited for emergency crews to arrive.

"He calmed me down, stopped me from fully going into shock, he made sure he gave me clear instructions on what to do, and he knew what to do," Skinner said.

"It's a blessing you're here. I promise you, it's a blessing you're here. I was like man. She was like what do I do? I was like, just stay calm, just stay calm. She was like 'my car!' 'Don't worry about your car, worry about you right now. Your life is more important,'" Strather said.

Now, the pair has formed a friendship.

"I've said it a lot, but I can reiterate, just thank you so much for doing what you didn't have to do because it means a lot," Skinner said.

They message each other every day.

"I check on her, I make her laugh. I try to keep her uplifted, because I know that's traumatic," Strather said.

Skinner is still bruised but is recovering from the accident.

Anyone with information about the truck involved is asked to contact Shreveport Police Officer Prothro at (318) 673-7155.

