BPSO search for runaway teen

Authorities say Jesse Lane Mosley is a 14-year-old teenager who was last seen walking towards his girlfriend’s house near Princeton Lane around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Source: BPSO)

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Princeton teenager who is believed to have run away from home.

Authorities say Jesse Lane Mosley is a 14-year-old who was last seen walking towards his girlfriend’s house near Princeton Lane around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mosley is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, white, weighs 120 lbs. and has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing khaki shorts with a blue Haughton High School shirt that has a large white “H” on the front, along with black socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Mosley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. Deputies say his family is concerned for his welfare.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.