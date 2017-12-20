SPD on scene of shooting in Allendale neighborhood

Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Allendale neighborhood of Shreveport.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Alston street and N. Dale Avenue.

Police say a man and woman were exchanging gunfire when the woman was grazed in the ankle.

She was taken to University Health, where she is expected to be ok.

