Community helps family donate coats to kids in Texarkana

A Texarkana family is working together with the community by making sure as many kids in need have coats for the winter.

The coat drive was started by Benjamin Davis Senior a decade ago.

Since his passing, the family says they purchased coats for kids in eight elementary schools in both Texarkana, Ark. and Texas.

“This is a low social economic campus and many of our students and many of our students not only will they not see toys at Christmas, but they need the necessity of their jackets and warm winter clothes,” said Angie Boatright, Highland Park school counselor.

“My father would say a child shouldn’t have to worry about a coat going to school. They already have a lot of stress just being a student and going to school,” said Benjamin Dennis Jr.

Dennis’ family members say when the coat drive began, he would use his own money to purchase the coats.

Since then, other donors and businesses have joined in to help the project continue.

