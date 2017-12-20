Campti family counting blessings after house destroyed during storm

A Campti family is counting their blessings after a storm ripped the roof off their home early Wednesday morning during a storm. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A Natchitoches Parish family is counting their blessings after a storm ripped the roof off their home early Wednesday morning during a storm.

The Harvey family says they were inside their home in the 200 block of Lebrun Street in Campti around 12:45 a.m. when it happened.

Pamela Harvey says she was doing laundry when she heard a noise that sounded like a train. She says the loud noise and her shaking house woke her husband and her daughter up.

"My daughter was screaming. I didn't really hear the sound of the roof coming off. We went in the bathroom and then after it calmed down we saw the roof had came off and it landed on my car," said Pamela.

Her car turned out to be alright. They were able to remove it and it only had a few scratches.

She says it was a blessing and another blessing came from her job. Pamela works for the local housing authority and they were able to help her find a temporary place to stay.

"My supervisor came this morning, she brought me some boxes and she told me the apartment was ready. All I have to do is go move in."

She says she was grateful because it could have been worse.

"It was heartbreaking but at the same time a feeling of joy. God Saved me. So I cried a little bit, but it's tears of joy. I'm alive, I got my husband and my baby and we're fine," said Pamela.

And just a few streets over it was worse. Claudine Caldwell owns a trailer that was destroyed. She says she had a couple of people renting it but they recently moved out and she said not too long ago it was her home.

"I'm glad I'm just so blessed that we were able to move out because we never knew this was coming," said Caldwell. "God already knew this was coming so he prepared me for it."

Claudine's new home next to the trailer only had minor damage.

The Natchitoches Sheriff's Office reported a few other homes with some roof damage. Along with utility lines and trees down in the area.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.