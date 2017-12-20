SPD asks for public's help finding missing teen

On December 14, 2017 Lakeeta Jackson, 14, was reported missing by family members. (Source: SPD)

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Bureau are asking the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile.

On December 14, 2017, police say, Lakeeta Jackson, 14, was reported missing by family members.

Jackson was last seen in the 2900 block of Frederick Street wearing a black and white sweater, khaki jeans, and khaki boots.

Family members say Jackson is 5’5 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

Anyone with information in regards to Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

