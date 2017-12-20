TTPD: 5 middle school students arrested for assault on school bus

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.More >>
