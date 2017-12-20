TTPD: 5 middle school students arrested for assault on school bus

Texarkana Texas police say five Pleasant Grove Middle School students were arrested Wednesday afternoon for assault on a school bus.

According to authorities, the students were involved in an assault that occurred while they were returning from a basketball game in Paris, Texas on Thursday, November 30.

Police say they were notified of the incident by the victim’s mother on December 1, who said the five male students attacked her son on the school bus.

Investigators say after combing through case information, they were able to get warrants for the students' arrests.

The students, all boys ages 13 to 15 surrendered to officers at the Juvenile Detention Center. They were placed in the custody of the Bowie County Juvenile Probation Department.

Details about what happened have not been released.

There charges range from sexual assault to indecency with a child.

