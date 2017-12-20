1 year after officer's death, Miller Co. Jail makes safety improvements

Last year’s death of officer Lisa Mauldin hit the department hard. However, the death may have contributed to safety improvements at the facility. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

One year after a correctional officer was killed inside the Miller County Detention Center, it launched a series of changes to better protect officers on the job. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Last year’s death of officer Lisa Mauldin hit the department hard. However, the death may have contributed to safety improvements at the facility said Captain Golden Adams with the Miller County Correctional Facility.

“We have installed additional camera’s around the facility to assist our central control to see all nook and cranny of the inmates,” said Captain Adams “We beefed up additional staff members brought on more part-timers everything that our quorum court allows they have given us.”

There were less than 40 officers on board last year. Since Mauldin’s death, the number increased to 46 officers.

Jackie Runion, a first-year deputy with Miller County, says they will continue to work on safety improvements for correctional officers and inmates at the facility.

“I don’t think most people, the general public, understand the risk and responsibility these detention officers have,” said Runion.

“The new administration has come on and helped us greatly, so anything we can get to make it safer we try to do our best,” said Captain Adams.

Meanwhile, the man responsible for Mauldin's death is awaiting results of a mental evaluation before going to trial.

