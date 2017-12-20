CPSO: Cashier arrested for stealing from register 18 times

Authorities say Tierra Williams, 18, was charged with felony theft for misappropriating over $4,600 during the months of November and December. (Source: KSLA)

A Walmart store clerk was arrested for stealing nearly $5,000 while she worked as a cashier, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Authorities say Tierra Williams, 18, was charged with felony theft for misappropriating over $4,600 during the months of November and December.

On 18 occasions, Williams stole money from her register while working at the Mansfield Road store, says Caddo Sheriff's Detective Casey Jones.

Williams was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Saturday.

