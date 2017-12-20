Man charged for stealing more than $30,000 from elderly Shreveporter

Kevin James Lynch, 50, is accused of obtaining a $32,000 line of credit in the name of an 81-year-old Shreveport man. (Source: CPSO)

A Florida man is facing two charges of identity theft for reportedly stealing the personal information of two Caddo Parish residents, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Kevin James Lynch, 50, is accused of obtaining a $32,000 line of credit in the name of an 81-year-old Shreveport man.

Lynch is currently at the Caddo Correctional Center where he has been hit with two charges of identity theft.

Lynch received his earlier charge for obtaining multiple lines of credit using a Blanchard woman’s identity.

Authorities say Lynch has no connection to either victim, and it’s not known how he obtained their personal information.

Prator said citizens can help prevent identity theft by practicing some common precautions. Among them, he said, are to destroy private records and statements, safeguard your Social Security number, and monitor your credit report and credit card statements.

It is also recommended to never leave your ATM, credit card, or gas station receipts behind and never let your credit card out of your sight when making a transaction.

