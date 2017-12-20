Coroner IDs body found in south Shreveport drainage ditch

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man whose body was found Wednesday, December 20, 2017, in a south Shreveport drainage ditch.

Arthur Belle, 36, was identified via fingerprints.

Authorities say Belle was found around noon in a ditch near the intersection of Mansfield Road and Southside Drive in the South Park neighborhood, located near Summer Grove Baptist Church (formerly SouthPark Mall).

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, a preliminary investigation revealed no obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered at University Health.

