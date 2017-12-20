Body found in south Shreveport drainage ditch

Shreveport police have confirmed a body has been found in south Shreveport on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were first alerted just before noon near the intersection of Old Mansfield Road and Southside Drive in Shreveport's Brookwood neighborhood. That's not too far from Summer Grove Baptist Church (formerly SouthPark Mall).

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the body was too far from police to examine it.

The Caddo Parish Coroner has taken the body for an autopsy.

Willhite said that the body is a black male, age unknown. Police are investigating the death as suspicious.

