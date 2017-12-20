Shreveport firefighters extinguish huge blaze at Mooretown home

After a roaring fire destroyed a vacant home in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

Crews got several calls just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday to the 3700 block Mayfield Street.

Firefighters got there four minutes later, according to firefighters on the scene. Upon arrival, they could see dark, black smoke and flames coming from the home.

Neighbors said that the home had been empty for some time. Firefighters did not enter the house and instead fought the blaze from outside.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and crews said that the home had no utilities connected.

Crews are asking people to stay away from the scene due to heavy smoke.

