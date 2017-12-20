Crash causes fuel spill on LA 3132 west - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crash causes fuel spill on LA 3132 west

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
HANDOUT: CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier -

According to Shreveport police, drivers are being detoured after a crash caused a fuel spillage on Louisiana Highway 3132 (Terry Bradshaw Passageway)

Police first got the call just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a tractor-trailer hit a silver SUV.

No major injuries were reported, however, the tractor-trailer's fuel tank ruptured, spilling fuel onto the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted onto W. 70th Street. Crews are en route to clean up fuel on the roadway. 

Willhite added that it may take some time for crews deem the roadway safe for passage.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly