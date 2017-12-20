Crash causes fuel spill on LA 3132 west

According to Shreveport police, drivers are being detoured after a crash caused a fuel spillage on Louisiana Highway 3132 (Terry Bradshaw Passageway)

Police first got the call just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a tractor-trailer hit a silver SUV.

LA 3132 West is closed at West 70th Street due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto West 70th Street. Congestion has reached one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 20, 2017

No major injuries were reported, however, the tractor-trailer's fuel tank ruptured, spilling fuel onto the roadway.

The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on LA 3132 West at West 70th Street. Congestion has reached one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 20, 2017

Traffic is being diverted onto W. 70th Street. Crews are en route to clean up fuel on the roadway.

Willhite added that it may take some time for crews deem the roadway safe for passage.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.