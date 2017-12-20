Woodlawn High School dismissing students due to power outage

Woodlawn High School will close early due to a power outage on Wednesday morning.

Students were already scheduled to have a partial day. Mary Wood, Caddo Schools spokeswoman, said the cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the outage is unknown, according to Mary Wood, Caddo Schools Spokeswoman.

Busses will soon be taking students home and parents are allowed to come pick up their children now.

Students were at school during finals week and would have been taking one last test, according to Wood.

Tests will be rescheduled if necessary.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.