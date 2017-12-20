Arkansas State Police IDs Arkadelphia man killed in crash on I-30

Arkansas State Police has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash on Monday night.

Kevin G. Taylor, Sr., 61, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas was pronounced dead at the scene by Hempstead County Deputy Coroner Eddie McKinnon, according to the Preliminary Fatal Crash Summary on ASP's website.

Taylor's truck was traveling in the wrong direction in the westbound lane on Interstate 30 with the vehicle's headlights off. Taylor hit another vehicle and ended up in the westbound ditch.

According to the report, the weather was foggy, and road conditions were wet.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.