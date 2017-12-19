Authorities investigate duo's possible ties to NWLA bank robbery

A man and woman arrested for robbing a Franklin Parish bank on Monday are being investigated for their possible connection to two other bank robberies, including one in the Webster Parish town of Cotton Valley.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb says they are working with Louisiana State Police, the FBI, West Carroll Parish authorities, and the Cotton Valley Police Department to determine if 35-year-old David Johnson and 33-year-old LaKendria Goings are connected to three bank robberies.

Johnson and Goings were arrested on Monday in Winnsboro after allegedly robbing the Winnsboro State Bank, armed with an AR-15 assault rifle.

During a pursuit, Franklin Parish deputies say they were fired upon before Johnson and Goings crashed while racing away from the bank. Authorities say no deputies were hit.

Both Johnson and Goings were arrested shortly after.

Authorities are working to determine if this male-female duo also robbed the Barksdale Federal Credit Union in Cotton Valley on November 27.

The FBI has already confirmed that the two suspects from that bank robbery also held up a bank in West Carroll Parish in early November.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All Rights Reserved.