Community comes together after Parkway student loses dog in house fire

Residents of a Bossier City community are coming together to help the family of a Parkway football player whose dog perished in a house fire.

Trace Schmid is a senior at Parkway High School who plays for the Panther football team.

Just weeks before Christmas, Schmid says his family lost not only their home but a close member of their family when their house caught fire last Tuesday, December 12.

"We were at a soccer game and came home and everything was ruined and I lost my dog," said Schmid.

The dog's name was Maggie, and Schmid says she was apart of a growing family.

"She had just went into labor November 27 and she had a litter of eight. It was her first litter and in the fire, she got on top of all eight of her puppies, and all eight of her puppies survived," said Trace Schmid.

"Unfortunately the mother Maggie did not survive and we buried her in the backyard. It's good to know that animals like to protect their family like humans do and all eight of her puppies are living and healthy."

Maggie's love serves as an example for all and the community has taken notice.

Several GoFundMe pages have been posted to support the family in their time of need.

"The community has come together to help us and they have been really supportive. They've been donating everything from toothbrushes to clothes to socks and everything we need or lost in the fire and that's been tremendous," Schmid.

Schmid says Maggie's death has given him a look at the kindness his community has for one another.

