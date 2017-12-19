CPSO investigating accident involving deputy

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a major accident involving one of its patrol deputies. (Source: KSLA)

Authorities say deputy Joseph Fourcade was responding to assist another deputy on a call just after 6 p.m. when he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

It happened in the 7200 block of Bert Kouns.

According to the release, Fourcade was traveling southbound and the driver of the tractor-trailer was heading northbound. Both vehicles had a green light when the driver of the tractor-trailer turned left onto Julie Francis Drive. Officials on scene say the patrol car made impact with the trailer's rear axle.

Fourcade was taken by ambulance to University Health for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Bert Kouns westbound is closed to traffic as authorities work to remove the accident from the roadway.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Traffic Safety Unit and Patrol Division.

