2 arrested after leading police on vehicle turned foot pursuit in Texarkana

Texarkana Texas police say two men were arrested after they led authorities on a vehicle turned foot pursuit that was caught on camera. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Texarkana Texas police say two men were arrested after they led authorities on a vehicle turned foot pursuit that was caught on camera.

Police say the pursuit started when the driver, identified as Deldrick Bailey, and passenger, identified as Antonio Franklin attempted to assault a police officer, by attempting to run him over.

"They just do us wrong for no reason no reason at all," Bailey said.

It happened sometime Tuesday morning when Texarkana, Arkansas officers say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of N. Stateline Avenue, Motel 6, in reference to a disturbance.

According to the release, Texarkana, Texas Police Officers traveled to the area to assist TAPD and located the vehicle fleeing west on Texas Boulevard.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued traveling west. The vehicle then attempted to turn north on Olive Street, but lost control and struck a vehicle waiting at the intersection.

That's when police say both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

"I was coming out of the turn and they were behind me and he got out from behind me and he started flying turned right here and hit the man," said Melinda Covington, a witness.

Officials say officers with both agencies pursued the suspects on foot and quickly apprehended Bailey behind a business north of Texas Blvd.

"They have already put their foot on my neck I can hardly breathe. I don't have nothing on me," Bailey stated about his arrest.

Officers say they lost sight of Franklin after he entered the Town North Apartment Complex, but they were able to review video surveillance footage and determined which apartment Franklin ran into.

Officers say they then received permission to search the apartment and located Franklin hiding inside. He reportedly refused to follow officers orders initially and was administered a JPX less lethal OC round, according to police.

Franklin was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with evading and resisting arrest.

Bailey was charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Both suspects had a hold placed on them for assault charges stemming from the Arkansas incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.