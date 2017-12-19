Group hosts summit to recognize fathers, help more men get involved

The group All Pro Dad is hosting a Fatherhood summit Tuesday night in order to recognize fathers and help more men get involved in their child's life.

The Super Dad Fatherhood Summit will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy in the green and gold room.

All Pro Dads President Ryan Williams says the event will serve as an informational.

"It's important because we suffer from a lack of knowledge. We want to put out as much knowledge and as much information about our children's success as possible," said Williams. "I want to get back to that village concept, where we all involved in our children's education, where we all care about the kids in the community."

The summit comes after the Na-cho Average Dad events held at J.S. Clark, Cherokee Park, Pine Grove and Northside elementary schools.

Williams says he wants to establish an All Pro Dads chapter at each of the schools

"This is something that needs to start. This is something that needs to happen. This is something that's very, very important to our community," said Williams. "There's never a wrong time to do the right thing. And I think the time is now for us to step up to the plate and start doing the right thing especially as it applies and pertains to our children in our communities."

The summit will have a lawyer giving dads legal advice, a pastor to talk about having a spiritual relationship with your children, and a representative from the Boys to Men mentorship program. It will also feature guest speaker Bill Sharp.

