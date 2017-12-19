Group hosts summit to help fathers get more men get involved

The Super Dad Fatherhood Summit is underway. It’s aimed at helping dads in the community get more involved in their student’s lives. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

The group All Pro Dad is working to recognize fathers and help more men get involved in their child's life. That was the main focus of their Fatherhood summit Tuesday night.

The Super Dad Fatherhood Summit was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy in the green and gold room.

All Pro Dads President Ryan Williams says the event was a way to get the dads information.

"It's important because we suffer from a lack of knowledge. We want to put out as much knowledge and as much information about our children's success as possible," said Williams. "I want to get back to that village concept, where we all involved in our children's education, where we all care about the kids in the community."

The summit had a lawyer giving dads legal advice, a pastor to talk about having a spiritual relationship with your children, a voter registration table, and a representative from the Boys to Men mentorship program. It will also feature guest speaker Bill Sharp-Strother.

Sharp says it was a chance for the men to mingle and connect with other active fathers.

"There are fathers in our communities and they're very active. See any man can make a baby, but it takes a father to raise a child," said Sharp-Strother.

Green Oaks Principal Steven Grant says it's important to work with the group because they might be able to reach parents the school can't.

"It's an uphill road for us as a school when we don't have the parental involvement in the lives of the students so it's extremely important."

Going to the summit was an opportunity father of 4 Marco Rogers says he couldn't pass up.

"With everything that's going on in the communities throughout the city we got to be male figures and father figures so it's a must to come out and support," said Rogers.

The summit comes after the Na-cho Average Dad events held at J.S. Clark, Cherokee Park, Pine Grove and Northside elementary schools.

Williams says he wants to establish an All Pro Dads chapter at each of the schools

"This is something that needs to start. This is something that needs to happen. This is something that's very, very important to our community," said Williams. "There's never a wrong time to do the right thing. And I think the time is now for us to step up to the plate and start doing the right thing especially as it applies and pertains to our children in our communities."

The principal of Green Oaks and the president of All Pro Dads both say they hope to have many more events like this in the future.

