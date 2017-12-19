Ochsner/ LSU sign letters of intent to operate University Health in Shreveport, Monroe

The State of Louisiana, Ochsner Health System, and Louisiana State University announced Tuesday that they have signed letters of intent to create a new, long-term public-private partnership agreement in Shreveport and Monroe. (Source: KSLA)

The State of Louisiana, Ochsner Health System, The Biomedical Research Foundation, and Louisiana State University announced Tuesday that they have signed letters of intent to create a new, long-term public-private partnership agreement in Shreveport and Monroe.

Under the proposed agreement, LSU and Ochsner will form a new University Health System structure to coordinate activities between the school and the health care delivery system.

Details of the possible agreement with the New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and other parties involved have been closely guarded.

Officials say the UHS structure under consideration would be governed by a new UHS board of directors and a Community Advisory Board made up of Shreveport and Monroe community members, and representatives from Ochsner, LSU and BRF to provide insight into the healthcare needs of the greater Shreveport and Monroe region.

“We at University Health are extremely pleased by this announcement today,” said Steve Skrivanos, University Health Chairman. “We have been engaged in discussions with Ochsner for some time because of their healthcare expertise, experience, and commitment to delivering high-quality care in our state."

In a letter given to media, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in part, "Both Ochsner and LSU are proven partners who are committed to leading the advancement of healthcare in our state... Working together, in a more integrated fashion, we plan to successfully deliver quality, cost-effective patient care in an environment that is optimal for the continued teaching and training of our state's future doctors and healthcare professionals."

According to its website, BRF took over management of the former LSU hospitals in 2013 as part of Louisiana's privatization of its hospital system.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office originally confirmed that he would be in Shreveport on Tuesday for an announcement about a potential partnership between the state, Ochsner Health, and LSU. The governor could not be present.

Health Secretary Rebekah Gee and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne were there as the announcement was made.

Under the new structure, LSU will continue to oversee the LSUHSC-S School of Medicine, School of Allied Health and School of Graduate Studies.

