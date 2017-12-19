Parents face charges for leaving baby home alone

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a battery complaint against the father, 24-year-old Seth Sepulvado, when they learned of the incident. (Source: CPSO)

The parents of an infant girl who was left alone for more than an hour are facing desertion charges, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Authorities say the 6-month-old baby was removed from her parents 24-year-old Seth Sepulvado and 26-year-old Beia Sepulvado after a series of incidents.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies say they were investigating a battery complaint against the father when they learned of the incident.

Patrol deputies and detectives were called to the 400 block of Mars Drive in Shreveport on December 6 to investigate a complaint that Sepulvado had physically struck the baby days earlier leaving marks.

During the investigation, they also learned that Sepulvado and his wife, Beai, left the baby alone when she was three-months-old while Seth drove Beai to work in Bossier City.

Detective Jared Marshall arrested Seth Sepulvado and booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center for child desertion and cruelty to juveniles.

Beia was issued a summons for child desertion.

The baby was removed from the household by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.