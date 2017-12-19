Vivian man arrested, accused of molesting three young girls

A 60-year-old Caddo Parish man has been arrested for allegedly molesting children.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's office says Hank Cook sexually abused three young girls from 2010-2017. Authorities say he was connected to the girls as a family friend at the time.

Cook was arrested on Friday on two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of sexual battery. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and is being held on $100,000 bond.

