Louisiana Tech and SMU schedule future home-and-home series

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) -

When Louisiana Tech (6-6) and SMU (7-5) square off Wednesday night in the Frisco Bowl it won't be the last time.

On Tuesday, Louisiana Tech announced a home-and-home series with SMU starting in 2021. The first game between the Bulldogs and the Mustangs is scheduled for September 18, 2021 in Ruston.  Louisiana Tech will travel to Dallas on September 2, 2023 for a return trip two years later.

This certainly sets the stage for a prime-time match up Wednesday night in the DXL Frisco Bowl which kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

