Judge cuts bond in half for coach accused of sex crimes

A Shreveport area youth athletics coach is under arrest for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

The U.S. Marshals Service in New Orleans says 55-year-old rugby coach Samuel Brock has been taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Jefferson Parish. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Samuel Stephen Brock, 55, of Shreveport, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, KSLA News 12)

A judge reduced bond by about half Monday for a Shreveport area youth athletics coach accused of sex crimes involving a minor.

Samuel Stephen Brock, 55, of Shreveport, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he has been held since being booked late the night of Nov. 21.

He was arrested the previous day in Jefferson Parish.

Brock faces two counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

Bonds on those charges totaled $1.25 million.

Brock's attorney says a judge granted his client's request Monday to have those bonds reduced to a total of $599,000.

Brock directed Shreveport Area Rugby Club, coaching the sport to high school boys and girls in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Well-known in Shreveport-Bossier City rugby circles, Brock also spent time coaching rugby at Loyola University in New Orleans and East Texas Baptist University.

