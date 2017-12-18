Judge cuts bond in half for coach accused of sex crimes - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Judge cuts bond in half for coach accused of sex crimes

Samuel Stephen Brock, 55, of Shreveport, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, KSLA News 12) Samuel Stephen Brock, 55, of Shreveport, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A judge reduced bond by about half Monday for a Shreveport area youth athletics coach accused of sex crimes involving a minor.

Samuel Stephen Brock, 55, of Shreveport, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he has been held since being booked late the night of Nov. 21.

He was arrested the previous day in Jefferson Parish.

Brock faces two counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

Bonds on those charges totaled $1.25 million.

Brock's attorney says a judge granted his client's request Monday to have those bonds reduced to a total of $599,000.

Brock directed Shreveport Area Rugby Club, coaching the sport to high school boys and girls in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Well-known in Shreveport-Bossier City rugby circles, Brock also spent time coaching rugby at Loyola University in New Orleans and East Texas Baptist University.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly