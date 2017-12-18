Travel advisory: Wreck closes part of westbound I-30 in SWAR - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

A wreck has forced the closure of all lanes of westbound Interstate 30 in Hempstead County, Ark.

Arkansas highway department alerts indicate the accident happened south of Guernsey, Ark., about 9:59 p.m. Monday.

That's between Hope, Ark., and Fulton, Ark.

Impacted is a 0.3-mile section of the highway.

Further details of the wreck are not yet available.

