Wild weather ride expected through Christmas

An active stretch of weather has settled into the ArkLaTex and we could see just a little bit of everything over the next seven days. Unseasonably warm temperatures, a blast of arctic air, much needed rainfall and even some snowflakes are all possible through Christmas.

First up is our next round of rain. Rain over the weekend helped out with the dry conditions and a more substantial dent in the ongoing drought is possible by midweek. More than an inch of rain will likely fall for most locations from Tuesday morning into Tuesday night with as much as 3 to near 4 inches possible in isolated spots. A few strong storms with gusty wind are also possible, but the threat for severe weather is looking fairly low.

Rain dries up Wednesday and Thursday. With just a little sunshine those days temperatures could easily reach the low 70s.

More rain is expected Friday and again on Christmas Eve. That rain added to what we expect to see on Tuesday could add up to a large area of 3 to 5 inches covering much of the ArkLaTex over the next week. That much rain would lead to significant improvement in the current drought.

Much colder air will begin settling in over the weekend also. Any lingering moisture left over could come down as some light snow on Christmas Eve and possibly Christmas Day. Areas north of I-30 stand the best chance of seeing it. It's a long shot, but definitely something worth watching.

Regardless of any wintry precipitation, the cold air is pretty much a given. Temperatures on Christmas Day may not even get out of the 30s if current forecast trends hold.

With such an active weather pattern ahead there are bound to be changes as details become clearer. You can always be in the know with the latest forecast by:

