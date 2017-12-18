Kids shopping for Christmas gifts with ArkLaTex officers

Dozens of kids are crossing items off their Christmas list thanks to the help of a few law enforcement agencies. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

The Bossier City Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Natchitoches Police Department participated in the annual Shop with a Cop program.

In Bossier City, 50 kids got the chance to pick out a few toys at the Walmart Super Center on Airline Drive at 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers accompany the children as they shop for Christmas gifts with funds raised over the past year.

Most of the children taking part were pre-selected from Bossier City elementary schools while others were chosen by officers based on their family’s need.

Over in Natchitoches Parish, children were paired with officers as they shopped at the Walmart on Keyser Avenue on Saturday.

The officers and deputies volunteer their time to shop with the kids.

Each child gets a predetermined amount of money to spend on whatever they wish.

NPD and NPSO have participated in Shop with a Cap since 2001.

