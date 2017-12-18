Ex-substitute teacher gets 24 years in jail on Caddo sex charges

A Bossier Parish substitute teacher was arrested, accused of having sexual relations with juveniles.

Reid Christopher Kerr, of Bossier City, in 2017 (left) and 2015. (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office; Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A former Bossier teacher and coach must serve 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls more than three years ago.

That's the sentence a Caddo District Court judge ordered Monday for 29-year-old Reid Christopher Kerr.

The assaults occurred between January 2013 and December 2014 in Caddo.

Kerr was accused of having a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl and exchanging sexually inappropriate messages with other juvenile females.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On Monday, Caddo District Judge John Mosely ordered Kerr to serve:

10 years at hard labor on the charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and

7 years at hard labor on each of the 2 counts of indecent behavior.

Those sentences are to run concurrently with any sentences Kerr might face in Bossier Parish, where he worked as a substitute teacher in several schools and had been an umpire for school athletics.

Kerr was arrested on the Caddo charges a couple months after he was arrested in Bossier Parish.

Bossier sheriff's deputies arrested him on multiple charges, including child pornography and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, in May 2015.

Kerr initially was charged with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile involving a 15-year-old girl from Bossier Parish.

Investigators later added more serious charges stemming from his involvement with girls from Bossier and surrounding areas beginning in mid-2012.

Bossier detectives said they identified at least four girls ages 13-16 with whom Kerr allegedly had sex or exchanged nude photos and videos.

Investigators also uncovered explicit photos and videos of more than 30 other unidentified girls, some of whom they said could be as young as 11 years old.

