Former hotel clerk accused of stealing guests' information

A former hotel clerk was arrested for using information through his job to fraudulently rent rooms and receive food deliveries in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

Delvin Darrell Raphiel, 28, used a childhood friend’s personal information to set up a hotel honors account through which he reserved rooms at major brand hotels between April and June 2017.

Police said Raphiel paid for the rooms with account information stolen from guests while he worked at a Bossier City hotel.

After renting the rooms with stolen information, he sold them at a lower rate and pocketed the money. Detectives say he took $3,544.

Raphiel is also accused of stealing credit card information from guests while he worked at a Shreveport hotel in 2015.

He used the cards to purchase $1,636 in food through a food delivery service.

Raphiel was arrested following a traffic stop on Hassett Avenue in Shreveport.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for access device fraud and unauthorized use of an access card as well as multiple active warrants through the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the City of Shreveport.

