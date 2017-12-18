Car-train collision hurts 1; limits access to, from Bossier neighborhood

A wrecker now is on the scene of a car-train accident that is limiting access to and from a Bossier City neighborhood.

Authorities say Shady Grove Drive to Violet Avenue are closed while people can still access the Shady Grove neighborhood by Bellaire and Pecan Boulevard exits are open.

It could take hours to reopen those roads.

One person was hurt when a car and train collided Monday evening in Bossier City.

Now the investigation of that wreck is impacting access to and from the Shady Grove neighborhood.

Authorities say the collision happened about 6 p.m. at a crossing on Shady Grove Boulevard right off Barksdale Boulevard.

The teenager who was driving the car has been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.