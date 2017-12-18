Mystikal pleads not guilty to charges arising from assault

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old Prairieville resident whose performance name is Mystikal, has been in Caddo Correctional Center since surrendering to authorities Aug. 21. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A New Orleans-based rapper pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he was involved in an assault in October 2016 at a downtown Shreveport casino.

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old Prairieville resident whose performance name is Mystikal, faces one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Tyler has been in Caddo Correctional Center since surrendering to authorities Aug. 21.

His next court date is Jan. 18 and could include a motion to reduce his $3 million bond, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

Tyler is one of three people who have been charged in connection with the assault.

A Caddo grand jury also has indicted:

Averweone Darnell Holman, 26, of Shreveport, on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping; and,

Tenichia Monieck Wafford, 42, of Harker Heights, Texas, on one count of obstruction of justice.

They too remain in Caddo Correctional.

