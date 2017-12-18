Tires, rims still being stolen off pickups in Shreveport

DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a theft that happened at a Stonewall car dealership.

Wheels, tires stolen from more than 2 dozen vehicles at Stonewall dealership

Imagine waking up to find your vehicle left on bricks in your driveway.

All of its tires and rims stolen.

It's a crime Shreveport police say is more common than you may think.

Authorities say there have been 19 reports of such tire and rim thefts this year alone.

Recent reports indicate the thieves have been targeting Chevrolet and GMC pickups.

And many of the theft reports are coming from along East Kings Highway and Youree Drive in east Shreveport and Kingston and Walker roads in southeast Shreveport.

