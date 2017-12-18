Hempstead County, AR, sheriff wants his first four-year term

James Singleton is in his fourth two-year term as sheriff and tax collector in Hempstead County, Ark. (Source: Facebook)

A Southwest Arkansas sheriff has announced he wants to remain in office.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton took to social media Monday to say he will be seeking his fifth term.

The primary election will be held May 22 with a runoff, if needed, on June 19.

If re-elected, Singleton would be serving his first four-year term in office.

He has been serving as sheriff and tax collector for seven years, meaning Singleton is amid his fourth two-year term.

Since the most recent election, Arkansas lawmakers have amended the state Constitution to change the two-year terms to four.

